I-44 reopened at Highway 75 after closure from police activity

Police activity has closed westbound I-44 at Highway 75 and slowed traffic down to a crawl during rush hour in Tulsa on Tuesday, authorities confirm.

Tuesday, March 11th 2025, 7:06 pm

By: Drake Johnson


TULSA, Okla. -

7 P.M. UPDATE: The Tulsa Police Department says all stretch of roads are back open after previous police activity.

I-44 was closed at Highway 75 temporarily but is now back open, TPD confirms.

----

A stretch of busy highways are closed during rush hour in Tulsa due to police activity on Tuesday, authorities confirm.

Tulsa Police said I-44 westbound traffic is shut down at Highway 75, and the eastbound lanes are slowly moving.

TPD said traffic is being diverted and OHP is assisting at the scene.

"Please avoid this area and plan an alternative route," TPD said.

