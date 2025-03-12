Evacuation order for Jennings due to fire, hazardous material concern

The Jennings Fire Department has issued an evacuation order for residents on the northwest side of town due to a fire on Tuesday.

Tuesday, March 11th 2025, 10:33 pm

By: News On 6


Firefighters in Jennings fought a fire that was burning near a marijuana grow operation on Tuesday.

The Jennings Fire Department asked people to evacuate because they were worried a carbon dioxide tank on the property would explode and cause the fire to spread.

The evacuation order remains in effect as of Tuesday night while firefighters try to get the fire under control.

There are no burn bans in place, but firefighters say to be careful if you're planning on doing any burns this week, as the danger is increased on Friday.

Terlton, a town about four miles west of Jennings, also dealt with grass fires and evacuations.

