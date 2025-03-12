Hillcrest Youth Summit inspires Tulsa students to tackle Oklahoma’s healthcare shortage

Hillcrest Medical Center is investing in the next generation through the Hillcrest Youth Summit—an interactive event designed to spark interest in medicine and keep young talent in Oklahoma.

By: Ethan Wright

-

Oklahoma is facing a growing shortage of healthcare professionals, and many students who pursue medical careers end up leaving the state.

To combat this, Hillcrest Medical Center is investing in the next generation through the Hillcrest Youth Summit—an interactive event designed to spark interest in medicine and keep young talent in Oklahoma.

Hands-On Learning in a Hospital Setting

The third annual summit brought 200 metro Tulsa middle and high school students into a real medical environment, giving them hands-on experience in different healthcare roles. From practicing CPR to VR simulations, students stepped into the shoes of doctors, nurses, and first responders for the day.

Inspiring the Next Generation of Healthcare Workers

Christopher McNeil, Executive Director of Youth Medical Mentorship, emphasized the importance of engaging students early.

“We have a physician shortage, a healthcare professional shortage, as well as a STEM shortage of just talented individuals that reach their full potential,” McNeil said. Events like this allow students to explore medical careers in a real-world setting, showing them that the path to becoming a doctor or nurse is within reach.

Keeping Future Doctors in Oklahoma

One of the biggest challenges facing the state isn’t just recruiting future healthcare workers—it’s keeping them in Oklahoma.

Carolina Morris, Director of Business and Government Relations at Hillcrest, says too many students leave after medical school.

“A lot of times we see students that end up going to medical school or nursing school and they leave, but we are so desperate to keep those students here and caring for their own people in their own community,” she said.

Expanding Opportunities for More Students

This year, the program expanded beyond Tulsa Public Schools, welcoming students from Union, Jenks, Owasso, and Henrietta. The demand for the event continues to grow, and organizers are now considering holding it twice a year to reach even more students.

By introducing students to the medical field early, the Hillcrest Youth Summit is not just shaping individual careers—it’s aiming to strengthen the future of healthcare in Oklahoma.