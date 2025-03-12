Couple found dead in Mayes County home: Here's what investigators know so far

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Mayes County authorities in investigating the deaths of a man and woman found inside a trailer home southeast of Chouteau.

By: MaKayla Glenn

A friend discovered the bodies at the residence off Highway 412 and South 432 Road and called the police. Major Rod Howe of the Mayes County Sheriff's Office said investigators are still gathering information, but said there don't appear to be signs of foul play at this time.

"We’re bringing all our resources together to determine the who, what, when, where, why, and how," said Howe.

Authorities believe the two were in a relationship and have not released their identities. They did say it is an older couple.

The state medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death. Officials say there is no threat to the public as the investigation continues.