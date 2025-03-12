Outdoor Pics With Tess: Fishing with Faurot

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

By: Tess Maune

Retired News On 6 meteorologist Dick Faurot is making the most of his retirement, spending a day fishing with his son at the Boyd family farm pond near Ochelata.

The duo had a successful outing, reeling in several bass and crappie. The biggest catch of the day was a 3-pound bass, along with a 2-pound crappie.

Faurot, who spent years forecasting the weather, is now enjoying it firsthand while casting a line.

