Outdoor Pics With Tess: Fishing with Faurot

Wednesday, March 12th 2025, 5:19 am
Retired News On 6 meteorologist Dick Faurot is making the most of his retirement, spending a day fishing with his son at the Boyd family farm pond near Ochelata.
The duo had a successful outing, reeling in several bass and crappie. The biggest catch of the day was a 3-pound bass, along with a 2-pound crappie.
Faurot, who spent years forecasting the weather, is now enjoying it firsthand while casting a line.
