Outdoor Pics With Tess: Fishing with Faurot

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

Wednesday, March 12th 2025, 5:19 am

By: Tess Maune


OCHELATA, Okla. -

Retired News On 6 meteorologist Dick Faurot is making the most of his retirement, spending a day fishing with his son at the Boyd family farm pond near Ochelata.

The duo had a successful outing, reeling in several bass and crappie. The biggest catch of the day was a 3-pound bass, along with a 2-pound crappie.

Faurot, who spent years forecasting the weather, is now enjoying it firsthand while casting a line.

Tess Maune
Tess Maune

Tess Maune is an Oklahoma girl through and through. Born and raised in El Reno, she always dreamed of one day working as a reporter. Tess joined News On 6 in March 2012.

