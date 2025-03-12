Strong winds and warm temps fuel grass fires across Green Country

Warm temperatures and strong winds have fueled multiple grass fires across Green Country, prompting evacuations in Terlton and Jennings while firefighters work to contain the blazes.

By: Jonathan Polasek

Warmer temperatures and gusty winds have led to several grass fires across Green Country, keeping firefighters busy and forcing some residents to evacuate on Tuesday.

Brush Fire in Sand Springs

In Sand Springs, firefighters battled a brush fire near Highway 412 overnight. The fire, which started around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, covered approximately five acres in a wooded, hilly area.

Due to the terrain, crews were unable to use a ladder truck and instead had to hike in with their gear. A drone helped guide them to the flames. Firefighters contained the blaze after about two hours. No injuries or structural damage were reported.

Terlton Residents Evacuate

Residents in Terlton, a small town in Pawnee County, were forced to evacuate Tuesday due to a wildfire.

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office reported that the fire jumped the fire tracks, prompting officials to issue an evacuation order.

While those living near hot spots were asked to stay elsewhere overnight, others were allowed to return home.

Jennings Fire Sparks Hazardous Concerns

Firefighters in Jennings responded to a fire Tuesday that burned near a marijuana grow operation.

Officials issued an evacuation order for residents within three miles northwest of the fire due to concerns over a carbon dioxide tank on the property. They feared an explosion could cause the fire to spread.

Jennings Fire Department confirmed the evacuation order has been lifted.

Fire Concerns Continue

Officials warn that fire danger remains a concern throughout the week, with conditions expected to worsen by Friday. While no burn bans are currently in place, firefighters urge caution for those planning burns.