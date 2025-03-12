Who's At Risk? Pediatrician explains Measles risks, offers prevention tips

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports two measles cases linked to an outbreak in Texas and New Mexico, with health officials urging vaccination and caution, especially for vulnerable populations.

By: Jeromee Scot

-

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting two cases of measles in Oklahoma connected to an outbreak originating in Texas and New Mexico.

Symptoms of measles include:

Fever Cough Runny nose Red, watery eyes A rash that typically starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

Dr. Scott Cyrus a local pediatrician emphasizes that measles can cause serious complications, especially in children. About one in every 1,000 children who contract measles develop encephalitis, leading to possible deafness, convulsions, or intellectual disabilities. Other complications include ear infections, diarrhea, dehydration requiring hospitalization, and in rare cases, subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), a fatal brain disease.

Cyrus says populations most at risk include unvaccinated children under five, pregnant women without two doses of the MMR vaccine, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Measles is highly contagious but can be effectively prevented through vaccination with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Dr. Cyrus stresses the importance of vaccination, highlighting that serious reactions to the vaccine occur in only about one in a million cases, making vaccination significantly safer than contracting measles.

News on 6 contacted the Oklahoma State Department of Health requesting details about the specific counties where these measles cases were reported. The department responded by saying they are not releasing geographic information, as the current cases do not pose a public health risk and to protect patient privacy.

The Tulsa Health Department also provided a statement regarding the situation. Spokesperson Leanne Stephens stated:

"If there is a public health risk identified in Tulsa County, the Tulsa Health Department will work collaboratively with the Oklahoma State Department of Health to protect the health of the community. Presently, THD is not investigating a case of measles in Tulsa County."

Health officials advise anyone potentially exposed or showing symptoms to avoid public areas and consult with their healthcare provider immediately. Individuals experiencing symptoms should remain isolated from public settings until at least five days after the rash appears.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports it is actively working with healthcare providers to monitor the situation and prevent further spread in the state.

Previous Coverage:

Health officials emphasize prevention measures after 2 measles cases confirmed in Oklahoma

2 Oklahoma measles cases reported by state dept. of health

Your questions on measles, symptoms and the MMR vaccine, answered by experts

Oklahoma health experts monitor Texas measles outbreak, encourage vaccinations

Measles in Oklahoma: 5 things to know