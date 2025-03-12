Sperry woman making girls 'Prom Wishes' come true with free dress closet

Sarah Bridgeman, who runs the nonprofit "Prom Wishes" in Sperry, helps local girls in need by providing free prom dresses, shoes, and accessories, ensuring every girl can feel beautiful on her special night.

By: Jayden Brannon

-

A woman in Sperry is helping to make sure girls feel their best at prom by providing free dresses and accessories with a nonprofit called "Prom Wishes". Sarah Bridgeman says this is something she relates to because she's been in some of these girls' shoes.

What is "Prom Wishes?"

Prom Wishes is a nonprofit organization in Sperry that provides free prom dresses, shoes, and accessories to local girls in need. What started as a 4-H project in 2001 has grown into a long-standing community effort. Sarah Bridgeman took over the program in 2010, and since then, she has helped hundreds of girls make their prom dreams come true.

Who is Sarah Bridgeman?

Sarah Bridgeman currently runs the nonprofit, but it's a cause that goes back to when she was in high school. Bridgeman has been in the same position as many of the girls she helps. She says she wasn't able to afford a prom dress in high school and only got to go because someone let her borrow one.

Now, Bridgeman is paying it forward by ensuring that every girl who walks through the doors of Prom Wishes can find a beautiful dress for their special night – all for free.

How does "Prom Wishes" work?

Girls and their mom or guardian can visit the "Prom Wishes" dress closet at First Baptist Church of Sperry and pick their prom dress. Girls get paired up with a volunteer to determine what size, color, and style the teen is looking for and they begin trying on what they find.

They are then able to look through shoes, jewelry, purses, and other accessories that they would like to wear for prom night.

Bridgeman says everything is free for the girls to take home, "they don't have to pay anything, they don't have to prove that they make a certain amount of money. If somebody comes here, I just assume they need a dress."

She helps girls on the weekends and some weekdays during prom season, and asks that girls make appointments with her to come look.

What’s the most rewarding part of running Prom Wishes?

For Bridgeman, her favorite part is seeing the girls’ transformation, "it just really warms my heart to see girls come in with zero confidence, and then they put on a dress and feel beautiful. They smile, and it’s like a first-time experience for many of them. Some have never even worn a dress before," she says.

How can people help or get involved with Prom Wishes?

"Prom Wishes" accepts donated dresses, shoes, purses, and other accessories that may be good for prom. There are several drop off locations, including:

Tulsa County 4H OSU Extension Office Waterstone Dry Cleaners in Owasso Wardrobe Cleaners Plus in Skiatook First Baptist Church of Sperry

If you are in need of a dress or would like to volunteer your time, you can contact Sarah Bridgeman at 918-288-6227. She prefers texting over calling. You can also find "Prom Wishes" on Facebook under "Prom Wishes Inc."