Summer Travel Trends: High demand for cruises, Southwest fees, and tips for saving

As the summer travel season approaches, Spears Travel CEO Greg Spears shares insights on rising cruise demand, the impact of Southwest Airlines' new baggage fees, and tips for saving on vacations amid rising travel costs.

By: Autumn Bracey

News On 6 spoke with Greg Spears, CEO of Spears Travel, to discuss the latest summer travel trends, including the surge in cruise bookings and the impact of Southwest Airlines' new baggage fees.

Q: Summer travel season is approaching. What are you seeing in terms of bookings?

A: "Travel agencies, including ours, are staying busy, and we haven’t seen a major downturn in bookings, despite economic concerns. Our agents are working hard to keep up with the demand, especially for cruises."

Q: What are some of the biggest trends you're noticing this year?

A: "Cruises are in high demand right now. That’s one of the biggest trends we’re seeing. However, long-term, economic shifts could have an impact on vacation planning. So, while business is strong now, we’re preparing for potential changes as the economy shifts."

Q: Southwest Airlines recently announced new baggage fees. How do you think this will affect travelers?

A: "Southwest’s new checked bag fee, which will take effect on May 28, is a significant change. Airlines collect about $1 billion annually from baggage fees, so this move puts Southwest in line with other major carriers. Unfortunately, it removes a key advantage Southwest had over its competitors."

Related: Green Country travelers react after Southwest Airlines announces it will start charging for bags in May

Q: How will this change affect the way you quote flight prices?

A: "We’re always looking for the best fares and the best perks for our clients. This new baggage fee will certainly impact how we quote the cost of tickets. We’ll need to factor in the cost of the bags along with the flight price, so it may affect the amount of business we book with Southwest."

Q: Do you think travelers will still book with Southwest despite the new fees?

A: "Some customers may continue to book with Southwest, especially if they have existing points or advantages that make the airline a better choice for them. Southwest’s flight schedule from Tulsa has also been a factor in our bookings, so we'll continue to consider that in our recommendations."

Related: Southwest Airlines to end free checked bags policy for first time in its 54-year history

Q: There's been some concern about airline safety after recent crashes. Should travelers be worried?

A: "Safety is always a top priority, but flying remains the safest mode of transportation. Incidents like these are very rare. The traveling public is resilient. We saw this after 9/11—although it was a tragic event, people were back traveling within a few months."

Q: How is business looking as we head into the summer season?

A: "Business is steady, though travel costs have increased slightly compared to last year. We’re booking a lot of travel for the summer, especially in February and March, which are some of our busiest months."

Q: Any advice for travelers looking to save on their summer vacations?

A: "I recommend travelers avoid peak demand times if they want to find better deals. Prices can vary greatly depending on the destination, so being flexible with your dates can help you save money. Planning early also gives you the best chance to find the best prices."