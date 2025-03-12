Local dancers head to Irish Dance World Championships in Dublin

Eleven dancers from McCafferty Academy of Irish Dance will compete in the Irish Dance World Championships in Dublin, Ireland, with their performance of "Kindred Spirits."

By: Brooke Cox

Eleven dancers from McCafferty Academy of Irish Dance are preparing for the prestigious Irish Dance World Championships in Dublin, Ireland, set for April 13-19.

This year marks the academy's first appearance at the event, as well as the first time any of its dancers will compete at this level.

Lena Gladkova-Huffman, a Certified Irish Dance Teacher (or Teagascóir Choimisiúin le Rinci Gaelacha), leads the team.

The Irish Dance World Championships

The Irish Dance World Championships attract the top Irish dancers from around the world, with competitors vying for spots in solo and group events, as well as the Dance Drama competition.

For the McCafferty Academy dancers, this marks their first experience at the event.

Gladkova-Huffman’s group is bringing a special Dance Drama performance titled Kindred Spirits, which highlights the historical bond between the Choctaw Nation and Ireland during the potato famine.

How the Community Can Support

The public is encouraged to support the dancers through donations to their GoFundMe campaign. Updates can be followed through the academy’s Facebook page.