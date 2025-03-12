Taste Test Tuesday: Cotton candy pickle kit

This week's Taste Test Tuesday brings back familiar faces—Cheryl Reeder and Mary Hatheway from Reeder’s! They brought a cotton candy pickle kit for the Six in the Morning team to try.

Wednesday, March 12th 2025, 10:46 am

By: LeAnne Taylor


TULSA, Okla. -

This week's Taste Test Tuesday brings back familiar faces—Cheryl Reeder and Mary Hatheway from Reeder’s!

They brought a cotton candy pickle kit. Yes, you read that right. A cotton candy pickle kit for the Six in the Morning team to try.

LeAnne, Dave, and Stephen put on their gloves and trashbag ponchos and indulged in this vinegary-sweet treat.

Reeder’s, located at 21st and Lewis, offers a variety of sweet treats. Learn more at ReedersTulsa.com.
