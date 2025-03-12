Stigler high school baseball shatters records with 33 runs in one inning against Poteau

Stigler High School stunned fans by scoring 33 runs in the bottom of the first inning, overcoming Poteau's early 5-0 lead in one of the most remarkable high school baseball performances ever seen.

Wednesday, March 12th 2025, 10:54 am

By: Brooke Cox


High school baseball season is underway in Green Country, and while early-season games don’t always make headlines, the matchup between Stigler and Poteau is one for the record books.

Poteau came out strong, jumping to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning. However, Stigler responded in unprecedented fashion, exploding for 33 runs in the bottom of the inning. For perspective, the college baseball record for most runs in a single inning is 23, set just last week by George Mason. In Major League Baseball, the record stands at 17, set by the Boston Red Sox in 1953.

Scoring at this level is nearly unheard of, and this game is sure to be talked about for years to come.
