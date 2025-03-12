Red Cross shares tips for preparing for wildfires

With fire threats increasing, the Red Cross is asking that people be prepared in case of a wildfire.

By: Katie Alexander

They share three tips to prepare your household:

Build an emergency kit

Keep water, non-perishable food, a flashlight and a battery-powered radio in the kit. You should also have important documents ready to go.

Make evacuation plans

People should make plans in case they get separated from their family during an emergency.

Know how to stay informed

Find out how local officials will contact you in case of any evacuation orders.

News On 6 will keep you informed if evacuations do take place.

You can have those alerts directly sent to your phone by downloading the News On 6 app and switching on your notifications.