Gov. Stitt talks tax cuts and tech growth during weekly briefing

Governor highlights government efficiency, foreign land ownership concerns, and economic expansion in latest briefing

By: Drake Johnson

3:10 – Cost-Cutting Initiatives & Technology Improvements

State agencies met to identify inefficiencies and reduce costs. A new public-facing portal allows citizens to submit ideas for improving government efficiency, with a similar portal for state employees. New software prevents rogue purchases, saving $360,000 and reducing the OMES procurement team. State cell phones eliminated to cut costs. Energy efficiency projects implemented, including a lighting retrofit and automated lawnmowers at the State Capitol. The Agriculture Department reduced its fleet by 41 vehicles, saving $350,000.





3:12 – Technology & Foreign Influence Concerns

State employees no longer allowed to use TikTok on work devices, ensuring productivity. The state is actively monitoring Chinese influence in Oklahoma and will take action if necessary. Discussion on protecting Oklahoma’s supply chain from foreign influence.





3:16 – Foreign Ownership of Land in Oklahoma

Foreign nationals are already prohibited from owning land in Oklahoma, but straw buyers present a loophole. Concerns over critical infrastructure security, including military bases and power grids. Calls for federal oversight to track foreign investments, as state-level tracking is limited.





3:18 – State Income Tax & Federal Spending

Expresses support for reducing federal spending and balancing the national budget. Notes that if federal spending had been frozen in 2018-2019, the U.S. would have a balanced budget today. Highlights Oklahoma’s $5 billion savings account, up from zero. Proposes a half-point state income tax cut, returning $240 million to residents. Stresses that lowering taxes keeps money in citizens' pockets, not in the government. Warns that Oklahoma will become an outlier if it doesn’t lower tax rates, as many states are already doing so.





3:25 – Google Expands in Stillwater

The Commissioners of the Land Office (CLO) facilitated a land purchase for Google. Oklahoma is already home to one of Google’s largest data centers in Pryor. The new Stillwater facility will focus on AI, creating opportunities for technical jobs and degrees. Credits Oklahoma’s affordable energy as a key reason for Google’s expansion. Pledges to maintain an energy surplus to support future data centers.





3:27 – School Choice & Education Competition

Advocates for school choice, allowing families to pursue private education with a separate funding stream from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE). Supports specialty schools, including agriculture and aerospace programs. Believes that more educational options lead to better outcomes for students.





3:29 – Economic Growth & Energy Industry

Some Oklahoma oil & gas companies have signed deals to sell natural gas to U.S. allies in the Middle East. Oklahoma is attracting major manufacturers and is now #8 in population growth nationwide. Governor Stitt wants Oklahoma to be recognized globally as a business-friendly state.





3:30 – Federal vs. State Role in Education

Argues that cutting the U.S. Department of Education won’t impact Oklahoma, as states already run education. Calls for greater flexibility for states to manage education without excessive federal bureaucracy.





3:35 – Federal Budget Cuts & Medicaid Review

Rumors of widespread cuts are exaggerated—the main focus is on reducing humanitarian aid outside the U.S. Medicaid and other federal programs are under review, but decisions on cuts are made case by case.





3:38 – Energy Production & Long-Term Contracts

Encourages increased energy production and long-term natural gas contracts. Some energy contracts won’t be connected to the grid but will supply private manufacturers. Stresses that power generators must return revenue to taxpayers through the treasury.









On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court temporarily blocked State Superintendent Ryan Walter's plan to use taxpayer money to purchase Bibles for public schools.

During Gov. Stitt's press conference last week, he questioned the necessity of taxpayer spending for the Bibles, noting that many students would likely have the free Bible app on their phones.

Gov. Kevin Stitt addresses mental health services, layoffs, newly-filed OSDE agenda bill and more during weekly briefing

Governor Kevin Stitt took podium for his weekly press briefing, addressing pressing issues that are facing the state.

3:16 PM – Substance and mental health services

Financial issues found within mental health agencies Still gathering facts; sent state auditor to reveal funding issues Reveals desire to put fresh sets of eyes on boards and agencies.





3:18 PM – Addressing Rumors

Acknowledges rumors of 600 layoffs at Tinker Air Force Base. States that the situation will be addressed if it happens but emphasizes that it’s just speculation for now. Dismisses rumors about the federal building being sold, saying they’ll deal with it if necessary.

3:20 PM – Federal Building & Board Agenda Bill

Discusses the bill from the Senate President Pro Tem: "If one person is preventing the board from discussing an agenda, then it’s not truly operating as a board."

3:21 PM – Tort Reform Discussion

Notes that both the House and Senate have introduced bills on tort reform. Calls it a delicate legal issue that needs proper consideration in court. Highlights the need for certainty in the system and suggests examining successful models in nearby states, such as Texas, where malpractice insurance is cheaper.





3:22 PM – Transparency & Government Spending

Emphasizes the importance of transparency in how taxpayer dollars are spent. Criticizes long-term bureaucratic inefficiencies in agencies and government. Acknowledges the auditor’s efforts but notes that uncovering financial mismanagement takes time. Advocates for a half-point tax cut, asserting that the state can afford it.





3:26 PM – Religious Freedom & School Choice

Addresses concerns about Bibles in the budget: Says it's not a public safety issue and dismisses the idea of deporting children from schools. Supports school choice, arguing that the government shouldn’t prevent parents from imparting their values to their children. Defends religious freedom in America and touts the success of the Bible App, which has over a billion downloads.

3:29 PM – Death Penalty Stance

Affirms that Oklahoma has established a clear process for carrying out the death penalty. Stresses that it is reserved for the worst offenders and that if a jury recommends it, the state will uphold the law. Reiterates his commitment to following the law as governor and executing the death penalty when determined to be applicable.

3:30 PM – Superintendent & Political Maneuvering

Comments on political strategies during election cycles: Notes that when officials run for higher office (such as Attorney General), they seek media attention. Highlights his actions on border security, including sending troops and launching Operation Guardian. Acknowledges Superintendent Ryan Walters’ push to put certain students on deportation lists but clarifies that the decision ultimately rests with the Attorney General, who is also a political rival.

