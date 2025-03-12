No gym? No problem: Orangetheory Midtown trainer shares how to stay active at home

Orangetheory Midtown trainer shares creative ways to get a workout using household items

By: Drake Johnson

-

With recent winter weather making road conditions unsafe, many Oklahomans have struggled to get to the gym. But according to Rachel Swepston, a trainer at Orangetheory Midtown, you don’t need fancy equipment to stay active.

“A lot of people forget that many of the activities we do in our home every single day can be considered a workout,” Swepston said. “You just have to reimagine it and think about the ways that you're moving a little differently.”

Use What You Have for Resistance

If you don’t own weights, common household items can serve as substitutes. Swepston suggests using a laundry detergent bottle for added resistance.

“This is a really easy item to use for extra resistance in movements you’re already doing,” she said. “You can add it to a squat, lunges, or even push it overhead.”

Other options include using canned goods for arm curls or even carrying a baby for a weighted walk.

Quick, Effective Home Workouts

Swepston recommends targeting multiple muscle groups in each session. A simple at-home routine might include:

Squats with overhead presses (using detergent or canned goods) Single-leg balance exercises to improve stability Lunges with resistance for core and lower-body strength

She also emphasizes the importance of warming up before starting any workout.

“Before you add resistance, start with bodyweight exercises and a five-minute warmup to get your blood pumping,” she said. “And don’t forget to cool down with stretches afterward.”

Stay Active Throughout the Day

Even short bursts of movement can make a difference.

“People think if they don’t get a full 30- or 45-minute workout in, it doesn’t count—but that’s not true,” Swepston said. “Even during a commercial break, take a few laps around the couch or do some squats.”

For those looking for guided workouts, Swepston recommends fitness apps, including Orangetheory’s free at-home workout options.

“They have workouts that take less than 20 minutes, including high-intensity options to get your heart rate up,” she said.

By getting creative and making movement a part of daily life, staying active at home is easier than you think.