Saint Francis lockdown lifted, here's the latest from officials

The Natalie Building at Saint Francis was briefly locked down due to a report of a person in mental distress; no threat was found.

By: David Prock

The Natalie Building at Saint Francis Health System was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday following reports of a person in mental distress, hospital officials said.

Security and law enforcement cleared the building and determined there was no threat to the area, according to hospital officials.

"Saint Francis Security and other law enforcement agencies cleared the Natalie Building area on the Saint Francis Medical Campus after a call about a person in mental distress. The Natalie Building was briefly locked down while law enforcement investigated and spoke with the person involved in the initial phone call. Law enforcement determined there was no threat in the area. Thank you to all involved in resolving the issue quickly."





