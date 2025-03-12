Saint Francis lockdown lifted, here's the latest from officials

Wednesday, March 12th 2025, 4:42 pm
The Natalie Building at Saint Francis Health System was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday following reports of a person in mental distress, hospital officials said.
Security and law enforcement cleared the building and determined there was no threat to the area, according to hospital officials.
"Saint Francis Security and other law enforcement agencies cleared the Natalie Building area on the Saint Francis Medical Campus after a call about a person in mental distress. The Natalie Building was briefly locked down while law enforcement investigated and spoke with the person involved in the initial phone call. Law enforcement determined there was no threat in the area. Thank you to all involved in resolving the issue quickly."
This is a developing story.
March 12th, 2025
March 13th, 2025
March 13th, 2025
March 13th, 2025
March 13th, 2025
March 13th, 2025