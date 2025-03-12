4 things to know about 'Courts & Commons', a new pickleball food hall in Bixby

A new entertainment space with food, games, pickleball courts, and interactive darts is opening in Bixby. 'Courts & Commons' is a concept created by Josh Juarez, the owner and founder of Josh's Sno Shack. Here are 4 things to know ahead of its grand opening:

By: Alyssa Miller

-

A new entertainment space with food, games, pickleball courts, and interactive darts is opening in Bixby. 'Courts & Commons' is a concept created by Josh Juarez, the owner and founder of Josh's Sno Shack. Here are 4 things to know ahead of its grand opening:

Eat, Play, and Rally

'Courts & Commons' is a combination of several business ideas all in one. "I wanted to create something really cool. South Tulsa needed more local food, and why not surround it with pickleball, which is the most fun you can have with a group of people," said Juarez. Inside are eight pickleball courts, four brand-new food concepts, two interactive dartboards, and one full-service bar.

The restaurants in the food hall include Outcast Smoothie Bowls, Moon Rise Sourdough Pizza, El Coyote Guapo, and Backcourt Kitchen Modern Food & Drink.

There is also a large outdoor green space, an upstairs patio, and yard games.

20 Years in the Making

Juarez opened his first business, Josh's Sno Shack, in 2005. Since then, he's grown to have 11 locations throughout Oklahoma. Through that journey, Juarez learned what he was really passionate about.

"I have realized if I have a why, that is my why for existing," he continued saying, "I want to create cool things for Tulsa."

Grand Opening

The grand opening of 'Courts & Commons' is Saturday, March 15, at 8 a.m. There will be giveaways throughout the day and the opportunity to play a pickleball pro for a chance at a prize.

Juarez said the first 50 people will also receive a T-shirt and two hours of free open play on the pickleball courts. The address is 7921 E 119th Dr. in Bixby.

Book an Activity

'Courts & Commons' aims to be an entertainment destination. "It is a place that you can come with a date or a family or an anniversary or a birthday party or a corporate event, like we kind of meet that need," said Juarez.

People are welcome to walk in and enjoy a bite to eat or hang out. However, those looking to play the games will need to make a reservation. Pickleball is $45 per hour, darts is $30 an hour, and a bocce ball-style game called pentanque is $10 an hour. To book an activity, visit their website.