Here's why Lake Hudson is 10 feet higher than normal, and why it's upsetting residents

Lake Hudson water levels are 10ft above normal due to testing by the GRDA. People who live along the lake are upset that water levels could damage properties, making docks and roads unusable.

By: Erin Conrad

-

The GRDA is raising water levels at Lake Hudson this week.

Some roads, properties and recreation areas are now full of water and people who live near there are not happy about it.

Residents Upset

Looking around Snowdale State Park, you can see where lake levels are well into the campgrounds and many properties around the lake look similar.

One of those flooded properties is the Horseshoe Inn and RV Resort.

"Usually water is all the way down there to that dock and it's usually only about two or three foot deep, I mean to fish out here you got to get ten to fifteen feet or 20 feet out to get where the deep water is," said Dereck Jackson.

Jackson has had his RV at the Horseshoe for the last three years, this is the first time he’s seen the water up this high.

"I just come home from work one day and water was about halfway up here," Jackson said.

Former Pryor Creek Mayor Jimmy Tramel moved out to the lake a few years ago but has lived in the area his whole life.

"I've seen them [water levels] up on the road before, but it's been a long time," Tramel said.

GRDA Responds

Why is this happening?

The GRDA is letting lake levels rise to test some repairs they made to the Kerr Dam in 2024.

"This is the first opportunity we've had to do this because we've just not had the inflow into the watershed," said Justin Alberty, GRDA spokesperson.

How high is the water?

The water is about 10 feet higher than normal, and the GRDA understands people getting upset.

"I certainly relate to their concern, it has been awhile since we've seen lake levels this high but flood control is a main part of what we do along this river system working in concert with the corps of engineers whether it’s the Pensacola Dam or the Kerr Dam or it's on downstream at Ft. Gibson dam this is part of a flood control which is one of the primary purposes of this river system," Alberty said.

Check Current Lake Levels

When will the water go down?

The GRDA says lake levels should start going down on Saturday.