Volunteers still needed to recover disasters like 2024 Barnsdall tornado

A handful of volunteers were in Barnsdall this week, helping people there rebuild after tornadoes last May that killed two people, also destroyed dozens of homes.

By: Kristen Weaver

Even though it's been nearly a year, there's still a lot of work that needs to be done.

What is the current situation?

Dozens of homes are flattened and dozens have been rebuilt after the EF-4 tornado in May 2024 that ripped through the town of Barnsdall.

Since then, there has been work done, but much more needs to be done.

Who is helping?

On Wednesday, a group called NOMADS continued work on a home that had been damaged. They're retirees who travel around the country in RVs to help with disasters. They were putting a new roof, siding and windows on a damaged home.

Chad Detwiler is the President of Recovering Oklahomans After Disaster, or ROAD. The nonprofit works with other organizations to find people who need help, then raise the money and help rebuild after disasters all over the state, and that's how they were connected to the homeowner they helped this week.

Why do they need more help?

Detwiler said they really need Oklahomans to step up and volunteer with ROAD.

They provide all the training and equipment, but need manpower.

They're also helping in Bartlesville, Sulphur, Claremore, Shawnee and other places hit by the storms all over the state, and people can volunteer as long as they want.

Why do they do it?

“For us to put families in a safe and secure home, making their recovery complete, is only done by volunteers," Detwiler said. "We’d need a lot more for the impact we saw in 2024.”

"Generally, we're people who like to give back," said NOMAD volunteer Kevin Culver. "Who have a heart for serving, and know there’s a need."

LINKS to help

Recovering Oklahomans After Disaster: https://disasterroad.org/

NOMADS: https://www.methodistnomads.org/