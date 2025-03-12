OHP Trooper and driver hurt in crash while responding to Saint Francis lockdown

Wednesday, March 12th 2025, 5:21 pm
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper and another driver sustained minor injuries in a crash Wednesday while the trooper was responding to a call, officials said.
According to OHP, the trooper was driving south on Yale Avenue with emergency lights and sirens activated on the way to Saint Francis Health System when a vehicle pulled out in front of the patrol car, resulting in a collision.
Both the trooper and the other driver suffered minor injuries and are expected to recover, officials said.
Related Story: Saint Francis lockdown lifted, here's the latest from officials
This is a developing story.
March 13th, 2025
March 13th, 2025
March 13th, 2025
March 13th, 2025
March 13th, 2025