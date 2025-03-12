OHP Trooper and driver hurt in crash while responding to Saint Francis lockdown

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper and a driver were injured in a crash while responding to an emergency call.

Wednesday, March 12th 2025, 5:21 pm

By: David Prock


TULSA, Okla. -

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper and another driver sustained minor injuries in a crash Wednesday while the trooper was responding to a call, officials said.

According to OHP, the trooper was driving south on Yale Avenue with emergency lights and sirens activated on the way to Saint Francis Health System when a vehicle pulled out in front of the patrol car, resulting in a collision.

Both the trooper and the other driver suffered minor injuries and are expected to recover, officials said.

Related Story: Saint Francis lockdown lifted, here's the latest from officials

This is a developing story.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 12th, 2025

March 13th, 2025

March 13th, 2025

March 13th, 2025

Top Headlines

March 13th, 2025

March 13th, 2025

March 13th, 2025

March 13th, 2025