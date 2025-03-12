OHP Trooper and driver hurt in crash while responding to Saint Francis lockdown

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper and a driver were injured in a crash while responding to an emergency call.

By: David Prock

-

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper and another driver sustained minor injuries in a crash Wednesday while the trooper was responding to a call, officials said.

According to OHP, the trooper was driving south on Yale Avenue with emergency lights and sirens activated on the way to Saint Francis Health System when a vehicle pulled out in front of the patrol car, resulting in a collision.

Both the trooper and the other driver suffered minor injuries and are expected to recover, officials said.

Related Story: Saint Francis lockdown lifted, here's the latest from officials

This is a developing story.