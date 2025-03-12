Former Sooner LB Kenneth Murray traded to Dallas Cowboys

Kenneth Murray, a 2020 first-round pick from Oklahoma, recording 95 total tackles last season with the Titans, traded to Cowboys

The Cowboys have already made one trade today, acquiring Kaiir Elam, and it looks like another deal is on the horizon. They are reportedly in the "final stages" of trading for linebacker Kenneth Murray from the Titans. Murray started 14 games for Tennessee last season and, despite missing three games due to injury, still led the team in tackles.

According to Fox Sports, the Cowboys will receive Murray and a 2025 seventh-round pick, while the Titans will get a 2025 sixth-round pick in return.

Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram also reports that Murray, a 2020 first-round pick out of Oklahoma, was highly productive in his one season with the Titans in 2024. He recorded 95 total tackles, including a career-high 3.5 sacks, along with two pass breakups and a forced fumble. Now heading to Dallas, Murray is expected to become an immediate starter and a key contributor to the Cowboys' inside linebacker group. At just 26 years old, Murray still has plenty of prime years ahead of him.

Oklahoma Sooners

Career: Started all 42 games, recording 335 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks. Ranked 11th in school history for career tackles and 8th for career sacks by a linebacker.

2019: Named Second-Team AFCA All-American, Third-Team AP All-American, and First-Team All-Big 12. Led the team with 102 tackles and 17 tackles for loss, ranking 19th nationally. Also had 4 sacks, 4 pass breakups, and 5 QB hurries. Notable performances included 7 tackles vs. LSU in the CFP Semifinal and 10 tackles (3 for loss) in the Big 12 Championship against Baylor. Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after a standout game against Texas.

2018: Selected to the All-Big 12 Second Team. Led the team with 155 tackles, the most by a Sooner since 2007. Averaged 11.1 tackles per game, ranking 2nd in the Big 12 and 13th nationally. Notable games included 28 tackles (second-most in school history) vs. Army and 15 tackles against Alabama in the CFP Semifinal.

2017: Named Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and First-Team All-American by Football Writers Association of America. Started all 14 games, recording 78 tackles and 9 tackles for loss. Recorded 9 tackles (2 for loss, 1 sack) vs. Georgia in the CFP Semifinal and 7 tackles against Texas in the Big 12 Championship.