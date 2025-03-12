Suspect identified in connection to Tulsa man found dead in Wagoner County

Tulsa County prosecutors charge an Oklahoma City man with killing a Tulsa man, then dumping the victim's body in Wagoner County this week.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

Tulsa County prosecutors charge an Oklahoma City man with killing a Tulsa man, then dumping the victim's body in Wagoner County this week.

U.S. Marshals and Tulsa Police are now looking for Jason Bowen, who they say also burned the victim's car in Wagoner County.

The affidavit says the victim, Tevin Goff, called his father Sunday night and was crying, saying he owed people money and someone was approaching him, then the call dropped. Goff's body and burned vehicle were found hours later.

Records show the victim just got out of prison three months ago. Investigators say surveillance video at a Tulsa convenience store and license plate reading cameras led them to the suspect, Jason Bowen. They say the video shows Bowen got into Goff's car for about 30 minutes at the store, then left, but came back was seen driving off in the victim's car.

Investigators say Bowen drove the victim to Wagoner County and was seen on a trail camera burning Goff's car. Goff's body was found in a ditch 9 miles away. Police say another man followed Bowen to Wagoner County and brought him back to Tulsa.

Records show Bowen got out of prison less than a year ago. He’s been in prison for the past 16 years for robberies, stolen property, and drugs.

If you have any information about the murder or know where Bowen is, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.