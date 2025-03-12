AARP Warns of Social Security Scams: Here's Are The Red Flags To Watch For

AARP warns of Social Security scams targeting Americans, emphasizing awareness of red flags and proper communication protocols.

By: David Prock

Government imposter scams continue to target vulnerable Americans, with fraudsters using sophisticated tactics to steal millions of dollars annually.

Jeff Miller with the AARP Fraud Watch Network joined News On 6 to warn us all about Social Security scammers.

Scammers' Tactics Exposed

Jeff Miller is a fraud prevention specialist, and he said the typical scam involves unexpected communications claiming to be from the Social Security Administration.

"First, you're going to get a call, text, or email unexpectedly from somebody claiming to be from the Social Security Administration, and they want you to act immediately," Miller explained.

Red Flags to Recognize

Miller outlined three critical warning signs:

◾ Unexpected contact

◾ Threats of immediate action

◾ Requests for payment via gift cards or cryptocurrency

"They're never going to contact people unexpectedly," Miller said. "They're never going to threaten you, and they're never going to ask you to act immediately."

Protecting Yourself and Loved Ones

Miller's advice is straightforward:

"Don't engage. If you have any questions about your account, call the Social Security Administration directly," he said.

Miller recommends checking online account statuses and remaining vigilant, particularly for older family members who may be more susceptible to such scams.

Key Takeaway

The most effective defense against these scams is simple awareness and caution. Never provide personal information or make payments based on unexpected communications.