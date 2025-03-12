Green Country doctor warns of measles outbreak concerns

A Green Country doctor says she is worried about the rise in measles cases across parts of the United States, including two cases in Oklahoma.

By: Cal Day

-

A Green Country doctor says she is worried about the rise in measles cases across parts of the United States, including two cases in Oklahoma.

Measles cases on the rise

Dr. Theresa Horton told News On 6's Cal Day that measles can spread quickly, especially among people who have not been vaccinated. She is particularly concerned about the current outbreak in Texas.

"I haven't had this many questions about measles I think in my entire career."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly 200 cases in Texas. The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirms two cases in the state but says there is no public risk since the individuals avoided public settings.

Vaccination rates and risks

Horton says she has noticed a decline in measles vaccinations. Children commonly receive the first dose after their first birthday.

"The most vulnerable population are those that aren't vaccinated."

The CDC estimates about 88% of Oklahoma kindergartners have received the measles vaccine. The agency warns that measles can spread in communities where vaccination rates fall below 95%.

Horton says the illness often starts with cold-like symptoms before progressing to a rash.

"Most of the time, like with most of the viruses, they're going to do OK, but there is a very high rate of serious complications."

Concerns over further spread

Horton warns that measles can spread through the air and linger for hours. She is concerned that a combination of the Texas outbreak, declining vaccination rates, and upcoming spring and summer travel could worsen the situation.

"I hate to say it, and I hope I'm wrong, but I just see it's going to get worse before it gets better."

Horton also notes that misinformation about vaccines is widespread online. She encourages anyone with concerns to consult their doctor. Booster shots are available for adults who are unsure if they have been vaccinated.