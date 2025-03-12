The Zone Academy expands with $8.2m grant for extended reality programs

Students across Tulsa are preparing for jobs in the tech industry with help from The Zone Academy, which is getting ready to expand into its virtual reality area.

A drive down Charles Page Boulevard takes people past The Zone Academy.

"A lot of Tulsa doesn't know about us because we have just been doing the work," said Kujanga Jackson, executive director of TOUCH.

But inside the blue building, Jackson and his team help kids with school and prepare them for their future careers.

"We want to make sure we are infusing into them the skills they need for the jobs of tomorrow because the jobs of today may be vastly different than the jobs of tomorrow," he said.

The academy offers programs like e-sports. That has helped Terrence Valentine realize his hobby could become a career.

"I think it's really cool and actually something that I can be passionate about, and I don't think it's a waste of time anymore. I think I can just do it," he said.

Soon, these students can test out new careers without even leaving this building, thanks to new funding from an AI company. With this $8.2 million grant, The Zone Academy hopes to expand its after-school programs to include virtual reality programming for students.

"What we are striving to do right now is to bring to Oklahoma the very first XR learning center," Jackson said.

Extended Reality will allow students to put on a headset and feel like they are getting real-world experience—one Jackson knows many of these kids wouldn't have otherwise.

"The reality was there was nowhere for students to be, there were no after-school programs, or activities during out-of-school-time hours. I knew we may have the ability to transform and change somebody's life," he said.

Changing kids' lives and their plans beyond this building.

The plans for this learning center have just started. But eventually, Jackson will expand to surrounding towns and work with local businesses.

