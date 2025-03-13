Police searching for man accused of slashing tires in Tulsa

Tulsa Police are searching for the man accused of slashing another man's truck tires in his driveway.

By: Drake Johnson

The victim told police that three masked people started banging on his front door before they tried getting in his truck.

This happened near 31st and 129th East Avenue in Dec. 2024.

When they couldn't get inside, the suspects slashed three tires and ran off.

Anyone who knows any information connected to these cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers, you can remain anonymous.