Former Savanna police officer sentenced to prison for sexual assault

By: Drake Johnson

A federal judge sentences a former Savanna, Oklahoma, police officer to 40 years in prison for turning off his body camera and sexually assaulting a woman during a traffic stop.

Investigators say Jeffrey Smith was on his first solo shift as an officer when he stopped the victim and her boyfriend.

They say Smith started asking personal questions and found out the victim worked at a gentleman's club.

Investigators say Smith turned off his bodycam and dashcam, brought her to his vehicle, and sexually assaulted her.

This was the first conviction and sentence under a new federal law that increases penalties for civil rights violations involving sexual misconduct.