Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols tours Food on the Move Urban Farm

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols recently visited Food on the Move's innovative Food Home Campus, where he learned about the organization’s efforts to provide fresh, local food to the community.
During his tour, Mayor Nichols saw how Food on the Move is using cutting-edge technology to raise fish indoors and grow fresh produce like tomatoes and cucumbers. This urban farming method is part of a larger plan to tackle food insecurity in Tulsa using sustainable practices.
Mayor Nichols recalled how food access was a major issue in certain parts of Tulsa over 20 years ago when he worked in the Mayor’s office. Today, he is pleased to see projects like Food on the Move offering solutions to this ongoing problem.
“What Food on the Move has done with this food home and everything that’s growing will be a model for a whole bunch of places across the country," he said.
A key feature of Food on the Move’s Urban Farm is its dual-purpose approach. A portion of the produce grown will be sold to local grocery stores and restaurants, while another portion will be donated to families in need. This initiative ensures that fresh, nutritious food reaches as many people as possible.
Kevin Harper, president and CEO for Food on the Move Tulsa, emphasized the organization’s mission. "Everyone has a right to eat good quality food," he said. This belief fuels their commitment to making fresh food accessible to all Tulsa residents, especially in areas where it has been historically hard to come by.
Food on the Move is also focused on creating job opportunities. By training people to use aquaponics and hydroponics systems, the organization aims to help individuals develop skills in urban farming. These techniques not only provide sustainable food sources but also offer careers in a rapidly growing industry.
“We’ve just magnified it so much more so we can have a greater impact, but also be able to teach people new techniques that will help people step into urban farming and careers that are very sustainable because what we know is that aquaponics is going to be a $1.8 billion industry by 2028," Harper said.
Mayor Nichols believes that teaching people how to grow their own food is one of the best ways to eliminate hunger. “This idea that we can make sure we have the very best in our knowledge on how to make healthy food at home and really slashing the cost of feeding people is something that is obviously critical to us at the city.”
He looks forward to partnering with Food on the Move to bring this vision to life, making healthy food accessible to everyone in Tulsa.
Another impressive aspect of Food on the Move’s farming practices is their efficient use of water. The organization uses only 80 gallons of water per hour, which is then recycled and used for outdoor food production, showcasing their commitment to sustainability.
Food on the Move has been making a difference in Tulsa since 2014. With initiatives like the Food Home Campus, the organization is not only providing fresh food but also creating long-term solutions to food insecurity through education, job training, and sustainable farming practices.
