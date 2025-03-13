Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols tours Food on the Move Urban Farm

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols toured Food on the Move’s urban farm, which utilizes innovative farming techniques to grow produce and raise fish. The initiative aims to tackle food insecurity by providing fresh food to local communities and creating job opportunities.

By: MaKayla Glenn

-

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols recently visited Food on the Move's innovative Food Home Campus, where he learned about the organization’s efforts to provide fresh, local food to the community.

Food on the Move: Growing Fresh Produce and Raising Fish Indoors

During his tour, Mayor Nichols saw how Food on the Move is using cutting-edge technology to raise fish indoors and grow fresh produce like tomatoes and cucumbers. This urban farming method is part of a larger plan to tackle food insecurity in Tulsa using sustainable practices.

Mayor Nichols Reflects on Food Access Challenges

Mayor Nichols recalled how food access was a major issue in certain parts of Tulsa over 20 years ago when he worked in the Mayor’s office. Today, he is pleased to see projects like Food on the Move offering solutions to this ongoing problem.

“What Food on the Move has done with this food home and everything that’s growing will be a model for a whole bunch of places across the country," he said.

Supporting Local Groceries and Families

A key feature of Food on the Move’s Urban Farm is its dual-purpose approach. A portion of the produce grown will be sold to local grocery stores and restaurants, while another portion will be donated to families in need. This initiative ensures that fresh, nutritious food reaches as many people as possible.

Providing Access to Quality Food for All

Kevin Harper, president and CEO for Food on the Move Tulsa, emphasized the organization’s mission. "Everyone has a right to eat good quality food," he said. This belief fuels their commitment to making fresh food accessible to all Tulsa residents, especially in areas where it has been historically hard to come by.

Training and Jobs in Urban Farming

Food on the Move is also focused on creating job opportunities. By training people to use aquaponics and hydroponics systems, the organization aims to help individuals develop skills in urban farming. These techniques not only provide sustainable food sources but also offer careers in a rapidly growing industry.

“We’ve just magnified it so much more so we can have a greater impact, but also be able to teach people new techniques that will help people step into urban farming and careers that are very sustainable because what we know is that aquaponics is going to be a $1.8 billion industry by 2028," Harper said.

A Vision for the Future: Ending Hunger, One Household at a Time

Mayor Nichols believes that teaching people how to grow their own food is one of the best ways to eliminate hunger. “This idea that we can make sure we have the very best in our knowledge on how to make healthy food at home and really slashing the cost of feeding people is something that is obviously critical to us at the city.”

He looks forward to partnering with Food on the Move to bring this vision to life, making healthy food accessible to everyone in Tulsa.

Innovative Water Recycling for Sustainable Farming

Another impressive aspect of Food on the Move’s farming practices is their efficient use of water. The organization uses only 80 gallons of water per hour, which is then recycled and used for outdoor food production, showcasing their commitment to sustainability.

Food on the Move’s Continued Impact in Tulsa

Food on the Move has been making a difference in Tulsa since 2014. With initiatives like the Food Home Campus, the organization is not only providing fresh food but also creating long-term solutions to food insecurity through education, job training, and sustainable farming practices.