Kendall Whittier neighborhood set for improvements with city, state funding

By: Emory Bryan

A Tulsa neighborhood is set to receive improvements aimed at attracting more businesses and shoppers.

Funding to revitalize Whittier Square

A Tulsa city councilor is directing funds toward beautification projects in Kendall Whittier, triggering matching funds from the state. The center of the neighborhood, Whittier Square at 3rd Street and Lewis Avenue, is again showing signs of age.

The historic neighborhood has undergone several revitalization efforts by residents and the city but is once again due for maintenance.

"We look like an arts district, but it's exciting to get this money to prove to everyone how artistic we are and that we are a vibrant arts community," said Trent Morrow of Ziegler’s Art & Frame.

Morrow has worked in Kendall Whittier for 20 years and has seen the area's artistic presence grow.

Investment in signage and accessibility

The city is allocating $50,000 in discretionary funding from the City Council to support the improvements.

"This $50K unlocked another $200,000 of state and private funds," said Tulsa City Councilor Laura Bellis.

The funding will help refresh Whittier Square, including new signage for the district and Route 66. The area’s landmark clock is already working again, and the investment will add neon signage to highlight the Route 66 connection.

"This will add some neon, since this is part of Route 66, so that ties in. And this type of investment brings in more, helps people enjoy the area with more walkability and accessibility," Bellis said.

Future growth and community impact

The business side of Kendall Whittier is near capacity, and residents hope to build on interest in the arts and Route 66 to continue the area's momentum.

The Tulsa City Council is set to vote tonight on allocating the matching funds so the work can begin.