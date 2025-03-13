Oklahoma fire danger: How rural fire departments prepare for days of extreme danger

Oklahoma faces extreme fire danger, prompting rural fire departments to prepare. Officials advise against burning debris, urging residents to seek alternatives. Evacuation orders should be followed, and concerns about pets or neighbors should be reported to law enforcement.

By: Sam Carrico

-

The fire danger is going to be in the extreme category on Friday.

News On 6's Sam Carrico says rural fire departments are ready, in case the worse happens.

Q: How are fire departments preparing?

Fire crews in Berryhill are making sure their gear is in top shape and they have plenty of people ready to answer the call if fires happen.

Q: How can people help reduce risk?

"There's no such thing as a controlled fire. We think we know where it's going to go, but generally they burn on their own, and we can't control it," said Berryhill Fire Chief Michael Hall. He's asking people not to burn any brush and debris this week that could accidentally turn into something bigger.

Q: What alternatives to burning brush and debris are available?

"If it's really just trying to get rid of something, please call your fire department, call your city," said Hall. "Let them know you got a problem, and see if there's a day that they can bring a dumpster to you."

Q: What advice do fire departments have to stay safe?

Chief Bret Whitten with Silver City in Creek County is asking people to pay attention if there are any evacuation orders and take the advice of first responders. "Don't worry about trying to save your house with the garden hose," he said. "If we can't do it with a fire truck. You're not going to do it with the guard nose. So evacuate immediately. Get your pets and leave."

Q: What can evacuees do if they are worried about a pet or neighbor?

Chief Whitten says if you are evacuated and are worried about a neighbor or pet, let local law enforcement know so they can get first responders there to help search.