Robert Morris charged by grand jury with sexually abusing a child in the 1980s

By: Jonathan Polasek

Former Texas megachurch pastor, Robert Morris, is now charged with sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in Oklahoma in the 1980s.

An Oklahoma multi-county grand jury charged the 63-year-old Morris with five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child.

Cindy Clemishire said she was 12-years-old in 1982 when Morris, a traveling evangelist in his early 20s, came to Oklahoma and visited her home in Hominy in Osage County. She said that's when the abuse began and lasted over the next four years.

Morris resigned from the Gateway Church in Texas last year after Clemishire shared her story.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the victim waited too many years for justice.

"Thankfully my faith has stayed strong. I hope and pray that any victim who hears this can realize it wasn’t their fault," Clemishire told News On 6's sister station, News 9 in June 2024.

Clemishire released a statement following Wednesday's indictment saying in part:

"After almost 43 years, the law has finally caught up with Robert Morris for the horrific crimes he committed against me as a child. Now, it is time for the legal system to hold him accountable."

Clemishire says she is grateful for all of the authorities who made the indictment possible.

It was previously reported that the statute of limitations had passed in this case. However, Drummond says that only applies to residents of Oklahoma, and says since Morris was visiting at the time the allegations took place, he can still be prosecuted.