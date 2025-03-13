Claremore hosting City Manager Town Hall Series during March

The City of Claremore is hosting weekly town hall meetings throughout March to update residents on infrastructure projects, city expenditures, and an upcoming sales tax vote while providing a platform for community feedback.

By: Jayden Brannon

The City of Claremore is hosting public town halls this month for people to stay up to date with projects the city is working on.

Claremore City Manager John Feary said these meetings will help explain where the city is at when it comes to projects being worked on, and how much money is needed to complete each one.

What is the "City Manager Town Hall Series?"

Led by Feary, the goal is to keep the public informed about city activities and give them a chance to ask questions and provide feedback.

What can residents expect at these town hall meetings?

Residents can expect to hear updates on a variety of topics including city infrastructure, police and fire call data, building permits, and road improvements.

Feary will also explain the city's revenue and expenditures, which he says can be difficult to understand without direct communication.

"It's some of the simple stuff, here's how many police and fire calls we've responded to, pot holes, code violations, building permits, number of roadways we've improved, powerline improvements, all that stuff," Feary said. "It's just also an opportunity to have a sit down conversation with our citizens."

He also said the city has underground infrastructure that is nearly a century old that desperately needs to be updated.

"We have clay sewer pipes, we have old iron pipe for water and sewer, and we have made significant strides in bettering those things," but he said the biggest obstacle is being able to fund those projects.

Feary also said there will be discussion about an upcoming sales tax vote on April 1.

Why is this series important for Claremore residents?

Feary says the town hall meetings provide a platform for residents to ask questions, learn more about the city's efforts to support sustainable growth, and offer feedback directly to city leaders.

He says the city wants to be transparent with citizens about what is being worked on and what projects are ahead.

Feary hopes that face-to-face conversations will clear up any confusion and provide a better understanding of the city's work.

When and where are the meetings?

March 13 at 6 p.m.—1702 West Will Rogers Boulevard March 20 at 6 p.m.—1400 West Country Club Road March 27 at 6 p.m.—2301 North Sioux Avenue

More information about the town hall meetings can be found at Claremore.com/ClaremoreInvests.