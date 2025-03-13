Outdoor Pics With Tess: Shon's new personal record

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

Thursday, March 13th 2025, 5:02 am

By: Tess Maune


MUSKOGEE, Okla. -

An Oklahoma fisherman set a new personal record after reeling in a massive bass from the Arkansas River.

Shon Hughes landed the 9.2-pound largemouth bass in late February while fishing near Muskogee.

He caught the fish using a white chatterbait, which turned out to be his only strike of the day.

