Outdoor Pics With Tess: Shon's new personal record

Thursday, March 13th 2025, 5:02 am
An Oklahoma fisherman set a new personal record after reeling in a massive bass from the Arkansas River.
Shon Hughes landed the 9.2-pound largemouth bass in late February while fishing near Muskogee.
He caught the fish using a white chatterbait, which turned out to be his only strike of the day.
If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.
March 13th, 2025
March 12th, 2025
March 11th, 2025
March 10th, 2025
March 13th, 2025
March 13th, 2025
March 13th, 2025
March 13th, 2025