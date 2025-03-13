Lunar Eclipse in Oklahoma: timing & viewing conditions

A total lunar eclipse will be visible across Oklahoma late Thursday night into Friday morning, with peak viewing around 1:30-2:00 a.m., weather permitting.

By: Alan Crone

Can I see the Lunar Eclipse here in Oklahoma? If the clouds don’t ruin the party, yes!

A total lunar eclipse will occur late Thursday night into the pre-dawn hours of Friday, and you should be able to view it area-wide in Oklahoma. Most clouds will be moving out of the area to our east late Thursday night, but a few high, thin clouds might occasionally linger.

Unlike a solar eclipse, there’s no risk to your eyes when viewing a lunar eclipse.

What is the timing of the lunar eclipse?

The penumbral phase marks the very beginning of this eclipse.

It starts at 10:57 p.m. on Thursday night. The partial eclipse begins shortly after midnight, with total eclipse conditions happening around 1:30 a.m. The eclipse reaches its maximum just before 2:00 a.m. and concludes as a total eclipse around 2:30 a.m. Following this, the partial or ending penumbral phases wrap up near 5:00 a.m. on Friday.

These times may slightly vary depending upon your exact location across eastern and northeastern Oklahoma.

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting a reddish-orange glow across the Moon's surface due to Earth's atmosphere filtering and bending sunlight.

What is the best way to view it?

For the best viewing experience, try to get away from city lights. But even within the metro areas with some light contamination, most of the eclipse will still be visible near the larger cities.