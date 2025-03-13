Lunar Eclipse in Oklahoma: timing & viewing conditions

Thursday, March 13th 2025, 6:46 am
Can I see the Lunar Eclipse here in Oklahoma? If the clouds don’t ruin the party, yes!
A total lunar eclipse will occur late Thursday night into the pre-dawn hours of Friday, and you should be able to view it area-wide in Oklahoma. Most clouds will be moving out of the area to our east late Thursday night, but a few high, thin clouds might occasionally linger.
Unlike a solar eclipse, there’s no risk to your eyes when viewing a lunar eclipse.
The penumbral phase marks the very beginning of this eclipse.
These times may slightly vary depending upon your exact location across eastern and northeastern Oklahoma.
A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting a reddish-orange glow across the Moon's surface due to Earth's atmosphere filtering and bending sunlight.
For the best viewing experience, try to get away from city lights. But even within the metro areas with some light contamination, most of the eclipse will still be visible near the larger cities.
