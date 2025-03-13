Riverfield students take center stage in 'Chicago: Teen Edition'

Riverfield Country Day School’s "Chicago: Teen Edition" showcases talented students in a satirical, high-energy production that highlights the musical's humor and powerful performances while offering a modified version suitable for younger audiences.

By: Brooke Cox

Riverfield Country Day School’s theater program is wrapping up its run of Chicago: Teen Edition, a performance offering a unique twist on the iconic musical. The production, led by theater teacher Marta Reiman, is receiving high praise for its impressive vocal performances and choreography, along with its ability to captivate audiences with its satirical take on the justice system.

Teen Edition of Chicago

Chicago: Teen Edition retains the beloved music and dance numbers of the original show but with modifications to tone down some of the adult themes, such as violence and sexuality. Reiman explains that this version is designed to highlight the show's energy and humor while making it more suitable for a younger cast and audience.

Some songs have been shortened, and Mary Sunshine's song has been cut entirely. Despite these changes, the storyline remains faithful to the original.

Image Provided By: Riverfield Country Day School

A Professional-Level Production

Audiences are in for a treat, according to Reiman, who describes the show as having a professional-level quality, thanks to the students’ commitment to their craft and the faculty jazz band’s live accompaniment. The cast, composed of talented teenagers, delivers powerful vocal performances and intricate choreography in the style of renowned choreographer Bob Fosse.

Audience members have been raving about the production, calling it "the best high school musical they've ever seen."

Last Performances and Ticket Information

The final performances of Chicago: Teen Edition are set for Friday, March 14, and Saturday, March 15 at 7 p.m. These shows are sold out, but an additional 2 p.m. performance on Saturday, March 15, has been added. Tickets for the 2 p.m. show can be reserved by emailing Lholloman@riverfield.org and paying at the door.

Image Provided By: Riverfield Country Day School

Why Chicago?

When asked why she chose Chicago for this year's production, Reiman explained that it offers a unique opportunity for students to improve their dance skills while diving into the history of American culture.

She noted that the musical's satirical portrayal of the hypocrisy and double standards in the nation's legal system 100 years ago provides important context for today's world.

Reiman believes that by engaging with this material, students and audiences alike can gain a deeper understanding of history and the need to avoid repeating past mistakes.

For more information or to stay updated on future performances, follow the school’s Instagram account, @rcdsravens.