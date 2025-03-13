Discover Tulsa's unique architecture through workshops, classes, & tours

Thursday, March 13th 2025, 9:51 am
The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture (TFA) is hosting several upcoming workshops, classes, and tours to help more people learn about the city's unique architecture. The nonprofit was created in the 1990s to change the way Tulsa treats its built environment. Through TFA's programs and tours, they are able to reach more people in a fun and engaging way.
Drafts & Design is a partnership program between TFA and Tulsa breweries. It invites people to join in hands-on design workshops while enjoying locally crafted beer and non-alcoholic drinks.
The next event is on Sunday, March 16 at 1:30 p.m. at Nothing's Left Brewing Co.
Participants will create an abstract collage on a wood panel using copies of architectural blueprints from the TFA archives, historic Tulsa images, decorative papers, magazines, paint pens, and more.
Tickets for this event are $50 for non-members and $37.50 for TFA members and can be purchased here.
These workshops include all the necessary supplies and are led by expert facilitators.
There are several more TFA programs and events planned for March and April, including a cocktail class and tours of the Temple Israel, the Oath Studio, and the Kendall Whittier District.
Pillars of Faith: The Architecture of Temple Israel - Saturday, March 22
TFA Distinctive Dwellings: The Oath Studio - Sunday, March 23
Cinema, Scandals, & Sliced Bread: Explore Kendall Whittier - Saturday, April 5
Tulsa Time Travelers: Cocktails and Architecture Through the Decades - Thursday, April 10 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
A full list of programs and events can be found on the TFA website.
Alyssa joined the News On 6 team as a multimedia journalist in January 2023. Before that, Alyssa anchored 13 NEWS This Morning and told Northeast Kansans stories as a reporter for WIBW-TV. In her four years there, she won several Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards for her anchor and reporter work.
