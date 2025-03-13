Discover Tulsa's unique architecture through workshops, classes, & tours

The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture (TFA) is hosting several upcoming workshops, classes, and tours to help more people learn about the city's unique architecture.

By: Alyssa Miller

The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture (TFA) is hosting several upcoming workshops, classes, and tours to help more people learn about the city's unique architecture. The nonprofit was created in the 1990s to change the way Tulsa treats its built environment. Through TFA's programs and tours, they are able to reach more people in a fun and engaging way.

Drafts & Design

Drafts & Design is a partnership program between TFA and Tulsa breweries. It invites people to join in hands-on design workshops while enjoying locally crafted beer and non-alcoholic drinks.

The next event is on Sunday, March 16 at 1:30 p.m. at Nothing's Left Brewing Co.

Participants will create an abstract collage on a wood panel using copies of architectural blueprints from the TFA archives, historic Tulsa images, decorative papers, magazines, paint pens, and more.

Tickets for this event are $50 for non-members and $37.50 for TFA members and can be purchased here.

These workshops include all the necessary supplies and are led by expert facilitators.

Other Upcoming Programs

There are several more TFA programs and events planned for March and April, including a cocktail class and tours of the Temple Israel, the Oath Studio, and the Kendall Whittier District.

Pillars of Faith: The Architecture of Temple Israel - Saturday, March 22

Step inside Temple Israel, a Tulsa landmark of faith, culture, and architectural beauty, to explore its elegant design before the building is demolished. The first tour starts at 9:30 a.m.

TFA Distinctive Dwellings: The Oath Studio - Sunday, March 23

This tour is a rare chance to see The Oath Studio, a historic gem that was designed by Bruce Goff in 1925 for artist Adah Robinson and recently restored by Rod Yancy and designer Justice Quinn. TFA said the home now features lounge areas, a dining room, a garden courtyard, and a sunken conversation pit. The first entry will begin at noon.

Cinema, Scandals, & Sliced Bread: Explore Kendall Whittier - Saturday, April 5

This tour highlights key spots in the Kendall Whittier District like Circle Cinema, Ziegler's Art & Frame, and Pancho Anaya Bakery. It unveils the architectural secrets that make the district special, like where sliced bread was first introduced to Tulsa and how, at one point, it got banned. The first tour starts at 1 p.m.

Tulsa Time Travelers: Cocktails and Architecture Through the Decades - Thursday, April 10 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

At this event participants will learn about the history of The Philcade, The First National Autobank, BOK Tower, and the BOK Center while enjoying themed cocktails and hors d'oeuvres at The Vault in downtown Tulsa. The restaurant is at 620 S Cincinnati Ave.

A full list of programs and events can be found on the TFA website.