Tulsa Global Vision Awards to honor Circle Cinema, Holocaust educator Eva Unterman

The Tulsa Global Vision Awards, hosted by the Tulsa Global Alliance on April 3, will honor Circle Cinema and Holocaust educator Eva Unterman for their contributions to Tulsa’s global community.

By: Brooke Cox

The Tulsa Global Vision Awards will be presented in April, recognizing organizations and individuals who contribute to Tulsa's global engagement. The Tulsa Global Alliance (TGA) will host the event, which will take place on Thursday, April 3, at the DoubleTree Warren Place in south Tulsa. The reception begins early, followed by the main program at 6:30 p.m.

About Tulsa Global Alliance

TGA Executive Director Micah Keyan highlighted the organization's long-standing commitment to global engagement, stating, "We've been a part of the Tulsa community since 1976, so next year is going to be our 50th anniversary. Our mission is to build a global community, and we work really hard to keep Tulsa as a globally engaged city."

TGA achieves this through four primary programs:

Hosting international professionals and students for exchanges Supporting global education Managing Tulsa's nine international sister city partnerships Organizing business seminars to promote economic development.

Keyan noted that TGA's global education programs reach thousands of students annually through partnerships with organizations such as the Tulsa City-County Library, Gathering Place, and Circle Cinema.

"We are Oklahoma's only supporter of the U.S. Department of State's professional exchange program, the International Visitor Leadership Program," Keyan said. "Through that, we bring hundreds of professionals to Tulsa every year. They engage in professional meetings, support volunteer work, and enjoy home hospitality. Many of them ultimately become future heads of state."

Event Leadership and Honorees

This year's honorary event chair, Hamel Reinmiller, shared his enthusiasm for TGA's work. "Lauren and I were asked to chair the event and knew of TGA through a number of friends involved. I was blown away with the breadth and depth of the programs. What Micah and his team do is amazing — they do so much with so little," he said. "The impact on Tulsa is incredible. It’s over three-quarters of a million dollars a year in economic impact."

Reinmiller emphasized the cultural enrichment that TGA brings to Tulsa. "TGA, in so many ways, is the nexus of different cultural enrichments — food, entrepreneurship, music, and more. It’s a fantastic organization. We really want to encourage everybody to come out to the event and get to know the organization."

This year's honorees are Circle Cinema and Holocaust educator Eva Unterman.

Reinmiller expressed excitement about recognizing Circle Cinema, saying, "TGA and Circle Cinema's relationship goes back a long time. It has been a nexus point in our community for all kinds of great theater with Tulsa stories being told. We are so excited to honor Circle Cinema and their longtime partnership with TGA."

Regarding Unterman, Keyan said, "She is Tulsa's foremost Holocaust educator and has been doing so since 1978. She has committed her life to sharing her story and ensuring that tragedies like that never happen again. My colleague Eileen and I were very fortunate to spend yesterday in her home with Eva and her daughter Michelle. It was an incredible, heartwarming experience."

Gala Details and Special Guests

The event will feature a lineup of distinguished guests.

"Each of the nine city councilors actually serves as honorary ambassadors to our nine sister cities, so we're really happy to continue our partnership," Keyan said.

"We also spoke with the lieutenant governor last night. He and his wife are coming, so it’s going to be great," Reinmiller added.

Tickets for the event are available online at TulsaGlobalAlliance.org. News On 6 anchor LeAnne Taylor will serve as the evening's emcee.