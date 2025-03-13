'We have a lot more to do:' SGA and Daigneault react after win over Celtics

A look at important playoff dates with a month left in the regular season. OKC becomes the second team to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

By: News 9, News On 6

-

With just one month left in the 2024-25 NBA regular season, The Thunder are in the NBA Playoffs. OKC secured a playoff spot on Wednesday in Boston, and have distanced themselves from the teams vying for the No. 2 seed: the Nuggets, Lakers, and Grizzlies. Last year, the Thunder did not clinched a spot in the postseason until March 31. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault was quick to point out, there is still a long way to go to the quest for a championship. “We’re in March, not June,” when asked about a potential rematch with Celtics in the NBA Finals. This will be the 12th appearance by the Thunder in the playoffs since moving from Seattle in 2008-2009.

While it's not entirely official yet, the top seed in each conference is nearly locked up. The Cavaliers hold a nine-game lead (in the loss column) over the Celtics with fewer than 20 games remaining. The Celtics are almost guaranteed the East's No. 2 seed, holding a lead and tiebreaker over the Knicks.





Playoff Format

The top six teams from each conference will secure automatic spots in the 16-team playoff bracket. The remaining four playoff spots will be decided through the Play-In Tournament, involving teams ranked 7th through 10th in each conference. The seventh-seeded team will host the eighth-seeded team, with the winner earning the No. 7 seed. The loser of that matchup will then play the winner of the game between the ninth- and tenth-seeded teams for the No. 8 seed.

Who's clinched?

Cavaliers have clinched a playoff spot in the East, lead Celtics by 9 games. Thunder have clinched a playoff spot in the West, lead Nuggets by 11 games.





2025 NBA Playoffs: Schedule

April 13: Regular season concludes

April 15-18: Play-In Tournament

April 19: Playoffs kick off

May 12: NBA Draft Lottery

June 5: NBA Finals start