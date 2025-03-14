Severe weather safety: what you need to know to prepare

Being prepared with an emergency kit, a safety plan for children and pets, and real-time weather updates can help keep you and your family safe during severe weather.

By: Brooke Cox

As severe weather season approaches, knowing how to stay safe is crucial. Whether you’ve experienced severe storms your whole life or this is your first season, preparation is key to protecting yourself and your family.

Build an Emergency Kit

The National Weather Service (NWS) recommends having a weather emergency kit stocked with essentials, including:

Bottled water and non-perishable food Flashlights and extra batteries A portable phone charger A first-aid kit A battery-powered weather radio Medications and medical supplies Baby supplies such as formula and diapers Pet supplies, including food, water, and medications

Prepare for Children and Pets

Severe weather can be frightening for children and pets. Preparing ahead of time can help keep them safe.

Talk to children about emergency plans and practice tornado drills. Keep a kid-friendly emergency kit with extra clothes, snacks, and comfort items like a favorite toy or blanket. Ensure pets have updated ID tags or microchips in case they become lost. Identify pet-friendly shelters or hotels in case you need to evacuate. Keep pets in crates during storms to prevent them from running away in fear.

Related: Severe weather safety: what to do before, during, and after a storm

Related: Tornado Watch vs. Tornado Warning: what they mean and what to do

Stay Informed

Having real-time weather updates is critical. Download the News On 6 weather app on Google Play Store or Apple App Store for live alerts and tracking.

Visit NewsOn6.com/weather for the latest forecasts and updates.

By preparing now, you can react quickly and stay safe when severe weather strikes.