Tornado Watch vs. Tornado Warning: what they mean and what to do

Learning the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning is crucial for knowing when to stay alert and take action to stay safe during severe weather.

As severe weather season approaches, understanding the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning can help save lives. Both alerts indicate potential tornado threats, but they serve different purposes and require different levels of action.

Tornado Watch

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop in and close to the watch area. The National Weather Service (NWS) issues these watches when atmospheric conditions suggest the potential for severe storms that could produce tornadoes.

During a tornado watch:

Stay informed by monitoring weather updates. Review emergency plans and identify a safe shelter location. Be prepared to act quickly if the weather worsens.

A watch does not mean a tornado has been spotted; it serves as a heads-up that dangerous weather could develop.

Tornado Warning

A tornado warning means a tornado has been detected by radar or spotted by a storm chaser. When a warning is issued, immediate action is necessary to protect lives.

During a tornado warning:

Seek shelter immediately in a basement, storm cellar, or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows and cover yourself with blankets or a mattress for added protection. If outdoors or in a vehicle, try to find a safe structure or, as a last resort, lie flat in a low-lying area and cover your head.

Stay Informed

