Tornado Watch vs. Tornado Warning: what they mean and what to do

Friday, March 14th 2025, 11:42 am
As severe weather season approaches, understanding the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning can help save lives. Both alerts indicate potential tornado threats, but they serve different purposes and require different levels of action.
A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop in and close to the watch area. The National Weather Service (NWS) issues these watches when atmospheric conditions suggest the potential for severe storms that could produce tornadoes.
During a tornado watch:
A watch does not mean a tornado has been spotted; it serves as a heads-up that dangerous weather could develop.
A tornado warning means a tornado has been detected by radar or spotted by a storm chaser. When a warning is issued, immediate action is necessary to protect lives.
During a tornado warning:
