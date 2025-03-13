Tulsa Police ticket Corvette driver accused of driving nearly 130 in a 65 MPH zone

Thursday, March 13th 2025, 11:03 am
Tulsa Police ticketed a Corvette driver accused of going nearly 130 in a 65 MPH zone on Wednesday.
TPD said a traffic officer saw a red Corvette pass him on the Broken Arrow Expressway driving 127 MPH, nearly twice the speed limit of 65.
Police say that driving 25+ mph over the speed limit is considered aggravated speeding and that requires a court date, with a fine of up to $500 or 10 days in jail.
"We encourage all motorists to travel safely and look out for those who don't," TPD said.
