Tulsa Police ticket Corvette driver accused of driving nearly 130 in a 65 MPH zone

Tulsa Police say a traffic officer issued a ticket to a Corvette driver accused of going nearly 130 in a 65 mph zone of the Broken Arrow Expressway on Wednesday.

By: Drake Johnson

TPD said a traffic officer saw a red Corvette pass him on the Broken Arrow Expressway driving 127 MPH, nearly twice the speed limit of 65.

Police say that driving 25+ mph over the speed limit is considered aggravated speeding and that requires a court date, with a fine of up to $500 or 10 days in jail.

"We encourage all motorists to travel safely and look out for those who don't," TPD said.