Tulsa Police ticket Corvette driver accused of driving nearly 130 in a 65 MPH zone

Tulsa Police say a traffic officer issued a ticket to a Corvette driver accused of going nearly 130 in a 65 mph zone of the Broken Arrow Expressway on Wednesday.

Thursday, March 13th 2025, 11:03 am

By: Drake Johnson


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police ticketed a Corvette driver accused of going nearly 130 in a 65 MPH zone on Wednesday.

TPD said a traffic officer saw a red Corvette pass him on the Broken Arrow Expressway driving 127 MPH, nearly twice the speed limit of 65.

Police say that driving 25+ mph over the speed limit is considered aggravated speeding and that requires a court date, with a fine of up to $500 or 10 days in jail.

"We encourage all motorists to travel safely and look out for those who don't," TPD said.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 13th, 2025

March 11th, 2025

February 27th, 2025

November 20th, 2023

Top Headlines

March 13th, 2025

March 13th, 2025

March 13th, 2025

March 13th, 2025