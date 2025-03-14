Severe weather safety: what to do before, during, and after a storm

Learn essential steps to stay safe before, during, and after severe weather, including tornadoes, thunderstorms, and flooding.

By: Brooke Cox

Severe weather can strike quickly, so knowing what to do before, during, and after a storm can help keep you safe.

Before the Storm —

Review your emergency plan and ensure everyone in your household knows where to go. Stock your emergency kit with essentials. Secure outdoor furniture and objects that could become airborne in strong winds. Stay informed by monitoring weather alerts and warnings.

Related: Severe weather safety: what you need to know to stay protected

Related: Tornado Watch vs. Tornado Warning: what they mean and what to do

During the Storm —

For tornado warnings:

Seek shelter by going to the lowest floor in a small, interior room (e.g., bathroom, closet, or hallway), away from windows. If no basement is available, find a sturdy interior space, such as under a staircase or in a windowless room.

Protect Your Head:

Crouch low, face down, and cover your head with your hands or a thick object like a mattress, blankets, or a helmet. If you're outside and can't get to shelter, lie flat on low ground and cover your head.

Stay Away from Hazards:

Avoid windows, heavy objects above you, and areas with large open spaces (e.g., gyms or auditoriums). Do not shelter under bridges or overpasses, as they offer little protection and can be hazardous.

If You’re in a Car or Mobile Home:

Leave the car: If you are unable to get to shelter, NWS advises either get down in your car and cover your head or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low-lying area (e.g., ditch or ravine). Leave the mobile home: Get to a nearby sturdy building or underground shelter.

Special Locations:

Schools & Offices: Follow drills and head to a safe, interior, windowless area. Shopping Malls & Stores: Move quickly to an interior, enclosed room, away from windows.

For thunderstorms:

Stay indoors and avoid using electrical appliances. DO NOT seek shelter under trees or in open spaces.

For flooding:

Move to higher ground if you are in a low-lying area. Never drive through flooded roads, as even a few inches of water can sweep away a vehicle.

After the Storm —

Avoid downed power lines and report them to authorities. Watch for debris, unstable structures, and flooding. Wait for the all-clear from emergency officials before returning to affected areas. Stay tuned to News On 6 for continued updates and emergency instructions.

Taking these steps can help you stay safe before, during, and after severe weather events.

Stay Informed

Having real-time weather updates is critical. Download the News On 6 weather app on Google Play Store or Apple App Store for live alerts and tracking.

Visit NewsOn6.com/weather for the latest forecasts and updates.