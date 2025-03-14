Severe weather safety: what to do before, during, and after a storm

Severe weather can strike quickly, so knowing what to do before, during, and after a storm can help keep you safe.
Before the Storm —
- Review your emergency plan and ensure everyone in your household knows where to go.
- Stock your emergency kit with essentials.
- Secure outdoor furniture and objects that could become airborne in strong winds.
- Stay informed by monitoring weather alerts and warnings.
During the Storm —
For tornado warnings:
Seek shelter by going to the lowest floor in a small, interior room (e.g., bathroom, closet, or hallway), away from windows. If no basement is available, find a sturdy interior space, such as under a staircase or in a windowless room.
Protect Your Head:
- Crouch low, face down, and cover your head with your hands or a thick object like a mattress, blankets, or a helmet.
- If you're outside and can't get to shelter, lie flat on low ground and cover your head.
Stay Away from Hazards:
- Avoid windows, heavy objects above you, and areas with large open spaces (e.g., gyms or auditoriums).
- Do not shelter under bridges or overpasses, as they offer little protection and can be hazardous.
If You’re in a Car or Mobile Home:
- Leave the car: If you are unable to get to shelter, NWS advises either get down in your car and cover your head or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low-lying area (e.g., ditch or ravine).
- Leave the mobile home: Get to a nearby sturdy building or underground shelter.
Special Locations:
- Schools & Offices: Follow drills and head to a safe, interior, windowless area.
- Shopping Malls & Stores: Move quickly to an interior, enclosed room, away from windows.
For thunderstorms:
Stay indoors and avoid using electrical appliances. DO NOT seek shelter under trees or in open spaces.
For flooding:
Move to higher ground if you are in a low-lying area. Never drive through flooded roads, as even a few inches of water can sweep away a vehicle.
After the Storm —
- Avoid downed power lines and report them to authorities.
- Watch for debris, unstable structures, and flooding.
- Wait for the all-clear from emergency officials before returning to affected areas.
- Stay tuned to News On 6 for continued updates and emergency instructions.
Taking these steps can help you stay safe before, during, and after severe weather events.
