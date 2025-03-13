Google buys land in Stillwater for new data center

Google has purchased land in Stillwater with plans to develop a data center, contributing to a $20 billion nationwide investment in data centers.

By: Ethan Wright

Oklahoma’s growing tech industry

Gov. Kevin Stitt said in his State of the State address last year that he wanted Oklahoma to become the high-tech data center capital of the world. He says that vision is now becoming a reality.

Google acquired land at the intersection of Perkins and Richmond roads for future development of a data center campus. The Fortune 100 company has already made significant investments in its data center in Pryor, which is now one of its largest in the world.

Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce said in a statement:

"Google choosing Stillwater is a testament to the strength of our economy, our workforce, and our commitment to community investment."

Economic and workforce impact

Stitt said the project is a major opportunity to create jobs and reinforce Oklahoma’s position as a top business-friendly state.

"This data center in Stillwater is going to be focused more around AI, so that’s going to be really good for technical degrees and high-tech jobs, and it’s just a testament to our business-friendly climate."

Stillwater City Manager Norman McNickle said the city will collaborate with Google throughout the development process and expects a positive economic impact.

Oklahoma currently has 10 data centers.