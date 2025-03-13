K9 Manners & More: How to keep your pets safe during severe weather

Animal trainer Mary Green with K9 Manners & More joined the News on 6 team Thursday to share tips on dog training and severe weather pet safety!

By: Drake Johnson

With spring comes severe weather, and just like humans, pets can experience anxiety during storms. Animal trainer Mary Green of K9 Manners & More shares essential tips on how to keep pets calm and safe when storms roll in.

Recognizing Weather-Related Anxiety in Pets

Pets can sense changes in barometric pressure and may become anxious days before a storm arrives. “They just feel all of the things before we’re even aware of them,” Green said. Signs of anxiety can include destructive behavior, hiding, or excessive pacing.

Tools to Help Calm Your Pet

There are several ways to help mitigate a pet’s storm anxiety. Green recommends homeopathic calming aids and products designed to ease stress.

“There’s a company called Thunder Works that makes chews and a jacket that dogs can wear. It works really well to help them calm down,” Green said. For pets with severe anxiety, consulting a veterinarian about pharmaceutical options may be necessary.

Other solutions include ear and eye protection for dogs that are particularly sensitive to thunder and lightning.

Creating a Safe Space

Providing pets with a designated safe space during storms can also help reduce their stress. Some pets instinctively seek shelter in bathtubs or closets, while others benefit from a kennel or crate.

“That is smart to be able to confine them in a crate or kennel situation,” Green said. “My dogs are more comfortable there, plus they’re safer there.”

If using a kennel isn’t an option, Green suggests keeping a leash on the pet while moving to a safe place.

Keeping Pets Identifiable

Ensuring pets have proper identification is crucial in case they get lost during a storm. “Absolutely, 100% ID,” Green emphasized. “Microchips are great, but also have tags on your dog and cat as well.”

She also recommends keeping an updated photo of pets and digital copies of their vet records on a phone. “Every time you get new vaccines, take a picture of it and have it in your phone so that you have it available.”

Using Sound to Soothe Anxiety

Some pet owners find success using background noise to mask storm sounds. Green leaves a television on for white noise, but she warns that alerts and sirens can sometimes increase anxiety.

“A classical music station or something calming might be a better option,” Green suggested. “Then you pay attention to your phone or weather radio so that you know what’s going on.”

Be Prepared This Storm Season

With tornado season ramping up, taking precautions for pets is just as important as preparing for your family’s safety. By creating a safe space, using calming aids, and ensuring pets have proper identification, pet owners can help their furry friends navigate severe weather with less stress.