Suspect arrested in connection to Wagoner County homicide investigation

The man identified as a suspect in connection to a missing Tulsa man's death in Wagoner County has been arrested.

Thursday, March 13th 2025, 4:15 pm

By: News On 6, Reagan Ledbetter


TULSA, Okla. -

2 P.M. UPDATE: The man identified as a suspect in connection to a missing Tulsa man's death in Wagoner County has been arrested.

The suspect, Jason Bowen, was arrested by U.S. marshals at a hotel just outside of Atlanta on Thursday, Tulsa Police tell News On 6.

He'll be booked into a local jail before being brought back to Tulsa.

Authorities shared this photo of Bowen in custody:

Jason Bowen Image Provided By:

This is a developing story, refresh this page for updates.

