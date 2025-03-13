Suspect arrested in connection to Wagoner County homicide investigation

Thursday, March 13th 2025, 4:15 pm
2 P.M. UPDATE: The man identified as a suspect in connection to a missing Tulsa man's death in Wagoner County has been arrested.
The suspect, Jason Bowen, was arrested by U.S. marshals at a hotel just outside of Atlanta on Thursday, Tulsa Police tell News On 6.
He'll be booked into a local jail before being brought back to Tulsa.
Authorities shared this photo of Bowen in custody:
This is a developing story, refresh this page for updates.
