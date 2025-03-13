2025 Big 12 Pro Day: Ollie Gordon, Brennan Presley highlight OSU participants

The NFL Network will provide live Big 12 Pro Day coverage from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. CT on March 19 and 20

By: News 9, News On 6

The Big 12 Conference has announced the 2025 Big 12 Pro Day will take place from March 18-21 at Ford Center at The Star. The event, in partnership with the NFL, will feature over 200 Big 12 football athletes and nearly 300 NFL scouts. The NFL Network will broadcast the event, showcasing workouts and interviews as athletes begin their NFL journeys.

This year's Pro Day will also include the Allstate Institute, offering programs in leadership, branding, and mental health, along with the return of Allstate Women and Girls in Football Day, which will feature a free clinic for local youth interested in Flag Football.

NOBULL will remain the official shoe and apparel sponsor.

This will be the second year for the event.

Event Schedule:

March 19-20

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. CT, Workouts will begin at 9:15 a.m. CT

March 19 Offensive Linemen, Defensive Linemen, and Linebackers

March 20 Running Backs, Tight Ends, Quarterbacks, and Defensive Backs

---

Where to Watch:

Live on NFL Network with additional coverage on NFL+ (subscription) and social channels.

OSU Participants

Cole Birmingham, OL

Dalton Cooper, OL

Obi Ezeigbo, DL

Nickolas Martin, LB

Joseph Michalski, OL

Collin Oliver, DL

Xavier Ross, DL

Trey Rucker, DB

Kody Walterscheid, DL

Preston Wilson, OL

Justin Wright, LB

Korie Black, DB

Alan Bowman, QB

Tyler Foster, TE

Ollie Gordon, RB

Kobe Hylton, DB

Rashod Owens, WR

Brennan Presley, WR

Jake Schultz, TE





--