Broadway in Tulsa: ‘The Outsiders,’ ‘The Wiz,’ coming to Tulsa

Some of Broadway’s biggest shows are coming to Tulsa soon as part of Celebrity Attractions 2025-26 season at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

By: Matt Kalish

Some of Broadway’s biggest shows are coming to Tulsa soon as part of Celebrity Attractions 2025-26 season at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

Here are the big shows coming to town:

The Outsiders Musical

The breakout 2024 hit based on S.E. Hinton’s novel is going on its first nationwide tour and it starts in Tulsa. The Outsiders runs October 7th through the 12th.

Related: Author S.E. Hinton opens up about 'The Outsiders' musical ahead of Tulsa run

The Wiz

The Broadway staple that’s a twist on the Wizard of Oz returns to the Tulsa PAC May 5th through the 10th in 2026. It revival and nationwide tour comes on the heels of the Wicked Part 1, which came out last year in theaters and part 2, which comes out later in 2025.

Mamma Mia!

Here we go again. Get your vocal cords ready to sing along April 7th-12th of 2026.

Full Schedule

Kimberly Akimbo – Sept 2-7, 2025

The Outsiders – Oct 7-12, 2026

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast – Jan 27-Feb 1, 2026

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical – Feb-17-22, 2026

Mamma Mia! – Apr 7-12, 2026

The Wiz – May 5-10, 2026

The Notebook – June 16-21, 2026

When Can I Buy Tickets?

Current season ticket holders can renew their packages in the next few weeks. New season tickets are available in May. You can find more information at celebrityattractions.com/Tulsa

RELATED: The Outsiders Tour to launch national tour in Tulsa: here's what to know