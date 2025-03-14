Eastbound Broken Arrow Expressway back open at Highway 169 after semi truck rollover

Eastbound Broken Arrow Expressway is now open at US-169 following a crash Thursday evening, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: Drake Johnson

Tulsa Police say a semi truck rolled over in the eastbound lanes of the Broken Arrow Expressway, just west of the Highway 169 overpass.

TPD says the semi truck was carrying rocks that spilled on the roadway, and they had to clear the roadway before it could open again.

(Photo credit to Levin Lowry)