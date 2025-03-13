The Outsiders Musical to launch national tour in Tulsa: Here's what to know

The Tony Award-winning musical The Outsiders, based on the classic novel by Tulsa author S.E. Hinton, is set to kick off its national tour at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center (PAC) later this year.

By: Drake Johnson

Celebrity Attractions CEO Kristin Dotson and Tulsa PAC CEO Mark Frie shared their excitement about the upcoming performances, calling it a historic moment for Tulsa’s theater scene.

“Growing up in Tulsa and growing up reading that novel, to see it turn into a hit Broadway show and then to have this show open their tour and launch their tour right back home in Tulsa, it’s the stuff of dreams,” Frie said.

A Limited Engagement for Tulsa Fans

Tulsa audiences will have a unique opportunity to experience The Outsiders before it hits the road. The production will only have eight performances as part of Celebrity Attractions’ 42nd Broadway season.

“What’ll be really important for Tulsans to understand is that it’s a very limited engagement,” Dotson said. “Broadway subscribers will secure their seats first, and then, if there are any remaining, they will go on sale to the general public.”

With anticipation running high, Dotson encouraged fans to consider becoming Broadway season subscribers to guarantee their seats.

A Star-Studded Season at the PAC

In addition to The Outsiders, Tulsa’s upcoming Broadway season features a strong lineup of acclaimed productions.

“We open the season with the Tony Award-winning show Kimberly Akimbo,” Dotson said. “Then we have The Outsiders in October, followed by Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, which is coming back on the road after 25 years. Disney is super excited about this tour—it’s going to be big and beautiful.”

Other notable productions include Mamma Mia, The Wiz, and The Notebook, each bringing its own unique flair to Tulsa’s theater calendar.

“We say it all the time—we get the best shows here in Tulsa,” Frie added. “We’re really excited, but of course, we’re hanging our hat on The Outsiders engagement.”

How to Get Tickets

Current Broadway subscribers will soon have the opportunity to renew their seats. New subscriptions will be available afterward, with any remaining tickets released to the general public. Fans are encouraged to act quickly, as demand is expected to be high.

