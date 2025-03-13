Therapy Thursday: What is 'Sad Fishing'? OU expert explains the social media trend

Social media trends evolve quickly, and one of the latest to gain traction among teenagers is "sad fishing." Dr. Brenda Lloyd-Jones from the University of Oklahoma joined News On 6’s Therapy Thursday segment to explain what it means and why parents should be aware of it.

By: Drake Johnson

-

Social media trends evolve quickly, and one of the latest to gain traction among teenagers is "sad fishing." Dr. Brenda Lloyd-Jones from the University of Oklahoma joined News On 6’s Therapy Thursday segment to explain what it means and why parents should be aware of it.

Understanding Sad Fishing

Sad fishing occurs when individuals exaggerate or dramatize their emotional struggles on social media.

“It really casts a shadow on their emotional struggles on social media,” Lloyd-Jones said. “The goal is to gain sympathy, attention, and even validation.”

How It Compares to Catfishing

While many are familiar with "catfishing," which involves online deception through false identities, sad fishing is different but carries similar concerns.

“Catfishing is about deception and identity fraud, while sad fishing is about exaggerated emotional distress to gain attention from others,” Lloyd-Jones explained.

She warned that constant exaggeration of emotional issues on social media could lead to people disregarding genuine cries for help. “It’s almost like the boy who called wolf. When do we pay attention if you’re going to exaggerate your emotional well-being or struggles?” she said.

What Parents Should Do

Lloyd-Jones emphasized the importance of parents being emotionally available to their children, so they don’t turn to social media for validation.

“Parents, key into your kids. Make sure they know you’re emotionally available to them,” she advised.

For parents who suspect their children may be engaging in sad fishing, open conversations about healthy emotional expression and mental well-being are essential.